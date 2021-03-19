$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 432.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

