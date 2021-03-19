$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. 16,411,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,711,967. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

