-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 132,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,266. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

