$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a P/E ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

