$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

