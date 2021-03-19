-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

DCT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -389.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,597,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,842,941. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $24,232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

