Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $367,240.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00.

ZS stock opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.