Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $166.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

