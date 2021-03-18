Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,716 shares of company stock valued at $86,555,109. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

