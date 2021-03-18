Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $348,169.70 and approximately $25,124.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00624783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033950 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

