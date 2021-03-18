Zeusshield Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $597,310.41 and $10,561.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

