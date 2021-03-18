Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $125.07 and last traded at $125.49. 1,552,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,361,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.32.

Specifically, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

