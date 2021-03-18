Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ZLNDY opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.15 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

