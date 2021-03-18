Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

ZLNDY opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 242.15 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

