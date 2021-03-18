Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.12 ($114.26).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €88.40 ($104.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.73. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

