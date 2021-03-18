Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to “Buy”

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

