Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39).

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

