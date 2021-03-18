Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.
Telekom Austria Company Profile
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
