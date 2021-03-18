Zacks Investment Research Lowers Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to Sell

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Senior has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

