Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

