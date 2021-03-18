Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Sell

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 518,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,496 shares of company stock worth $2,709,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inovalon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

