Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Hold

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.