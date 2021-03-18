Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Strong Sell

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

