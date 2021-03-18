Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Sell

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $3,422,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

