Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

