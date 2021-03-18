Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Hold

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

HBMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HBMD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

