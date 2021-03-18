Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 75,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,495. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $17,372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

