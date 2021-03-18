Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 112,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

