Zacks: Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,232. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in UDR by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

