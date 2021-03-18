Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post sales of $31.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.57 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $108.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.02 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

