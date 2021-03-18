Zacks: Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,844. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

