Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,936,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $358,000.

IRTC stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 438,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.83. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

