Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $374.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

