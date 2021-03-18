Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 231.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 705,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

