Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.99 EPS

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,256. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

