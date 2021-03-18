Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($1.32). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $23.32 on Monday. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

