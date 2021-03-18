Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.63. BankUnited posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

