Zacks: Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,875. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.