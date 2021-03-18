Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

SLRC stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

