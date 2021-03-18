Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 576,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

