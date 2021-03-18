Zacks: Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

