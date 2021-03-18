Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce $39.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.59 million and the lowest is $37.85 million. Alphatec posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $184.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.21 million to $202.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.77 million, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $264.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,378. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

