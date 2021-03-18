Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARPO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 948,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,686. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

