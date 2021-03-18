Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $2.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Benchmark dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

