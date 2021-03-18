Yost Capital Management LP Sells 6,975 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Yost Capital Management LP lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises approximately 15.5% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.05. 5,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

