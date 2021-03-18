YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

