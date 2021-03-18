Yearn Secure Trading Up 0.6% This Week (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Yearn Secure token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $801,305.02 and $5,078.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.07 or 0.00449243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00131017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00638493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Yearn Secure Token Profile

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,316 tokens. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

Yearn Secure Token Trading

