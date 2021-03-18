Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark restated a na rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$108.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

