Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 309,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 427,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

