Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,029,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 11th total of 2,698,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,294.0 days.

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

